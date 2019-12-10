Moon Vows to Win Campaign against Real Estate Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to win in his administration's campaign against real estate speculation.During his New Year's address on Tuesday, Moon reaffirmed a desire to stabilize the domestic housing market, protect actual consumers and contain speculation.The president also vowed to expand the housing supply so that newlyweds and single persons are guaranteed a residential space.This is the first time the president has characterized his real estate policy drive as a "campaign against real estate speculation," suggesting Moon may introduce additional regulations to further tighten market control.With his land minister who has been in charge of real estate policies over the past two and a half years declining to run in April's general elections, Moon is expected to continuously roll out measures such as higher taxes on multiple homeowners and expand areas subject to state regulations.