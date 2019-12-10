Moon Vows S. Korea Will Rank among Top 4 Exporters by 2030

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to ensure South Korea's exports rally in the new year and place the country among the world's top four exporting nations by 2030.During a televised New Year's address on Tuesday, Moon spoke highly of the country's export base, saying South Korea ranks as the world's seventh-largest exporter despite the U.S.-China trade war and the global economic slowdown.The president also expressed hope that South Korea's export markets would continue to diversify thanks to his New Southern and New Northern policies targeting Southeast Asia and Eurasia, respectively.Regarding Japan's export curbs imposed since last July, Moon said the trade dispute with Tokyo brought local businesses, the labor community and the government together to promptly localize and diversify supplies of the key materials subject to the curbs.On unemployment, Moon said his administration will soon announce a comprehensive package of measures for people in their 40s who have lost their jobs or are seeking new employment.The president also pledged deregulatory innovation and incentives on investments to encourage private sector job creation.