KORAIL Begins Ticket Sales for Lunar New Year Holiday

The Korea Railroad Corporation began selling tickets for the Lunar New Year holiday from Tuesday.Huge crowds were spotted at Seoul Station and other major train stations across the nation. Two-hundred-25 people were estimated to be waiting in line at Seoul Station from the early hours Tuesday to book tickets, including 32 people who spent the night there.The tickets being sold in advance are for KTX bullet trains as well as slower Saemaeul and Mugunghwa trains that will run between January 23 and 27.Reservations for tickets can be made online, at designated train stations and sales agencies for two days until Wednesday.Online reservations will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 1 p.m., while booking tickets at stations or through agencies will be available from 8 to 11 a.m.Payment for train tickets booked online must be made between 3 p.m. and midnight on Wednesday.There is a 12 ticket purchase limit per person to help prevent the illegal distribution and unfair acquisition of tickets.From Thursday to Friday, tickets for SRT bullet trains will be sold in advance. Online booking will be available from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and reservations can be made at designated stations from 8 to 11 a.m.