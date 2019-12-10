Confirmation Hearing of Prime Minister Nominee Underway

Photo : YONHAP News

The parliamentary confirmation hearing for prime minister nominee Chung Sye-kyun got underway on Tuesday.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) took issue with Chung failing to submit all requested materials for the hearing.LKP lawmaker Kim Sang-hoon said Chung has yet to present 51 percent of the materials, more than any other previous candidate.Kim also claimed that Chung becoming prime minister would violate the spirit of the separation of powers as Chung is a former National Assembly speaker.Chung replied that as someone coming from the legislative branch, he’ll actively work to promote communication with the National Assembly.The ruling Democratic Party, meanwhile, protested the opposition camp’s attempted undermining of Chung's qualifications, accusing a senior LKP lawmaker of posting material that reveals personal information about the nominee online.Chung said South Korea’s politics must break away from confrontation and conflict.Unlike other members of the Cabinet, the prime minister nominee must receive parliamentary approval in order to be appointed.Chung’s confirmation hearing will run through Wednesday.