Moon Highlights Fairness, Innovation, Inclusion During New Year's Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Marking the start of 2020, President Moon Jae-in promised the South Korean people that his administration will strive to build a country of co-existence and co-prosperity based on fairness, innovation and inclusion. The president vowed to make sure the people see clear changes during his fourth year in office.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: In his televised New Year's speech on Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in said fairness should be at the root of South Korean society and that innovation and inclusion can come only after fairness is achieved.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Fairness is the air that surrounds our economy and society. Fairness should be the base for innovation and inclusion and that would allow our economic society to breathe."Moon vowed to continue reforming all corners of South Korean society until the institutions of power regain the public trust.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"When the bill on adjusting the investigative powers of the prosecution and the police is passed and the legal and institutional basis for reforms of institutions of power are established, our society will become fairer and social trust will be strengthened."In fulfilling public demands for fairness in all sectors of society, the president also pledged to win in his administration's campaign against real estate speculation.This is the first time the president has characterized his real estate policy drive as a "campaign against real estate speculation," suggesting he may introduce additional regulations to further tighten market control.On innovation, Moon pledged to accelerate his innovative growth policy in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, by way of fostering the three new industries of system semiconductors, biohealth and future vehicles as growth engines.Moon also pledged to ensure exports rally in the new year through increased shipments of high-value products and market diversification through his New Southern Policy targeting Southeast Asia.The president hopes to place the country among the world's top four exporting nations by 2030.Regarding Japan's export curbs, Moon said the trade dispute brought local businesses, the labor community and the government together to promptly localize and diversify supplies of the key materials subject to the restrictions.On inclusion, the president highlighted addressing unemployment, continue pushing forward with his labor reforms and narrowing the socioeconomic gap in South Korean society.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.