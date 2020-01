Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has moved a Patriot missile unit from a southeastern region to central Seoul as part of efforts to better defend key facilities against North Korea.A government source said on Tuesday the Air Force relocated the unit from North Gyeongsang Province to a former military installation at Mount Bugak behind the presidential office earlier this month.The unit is reportedly equipped with PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles designed to intercept incoming aircraft and projectiles at altitudes of around 20 to 40 kilometers.The relocation of the unit is believed to be part of Seoul's plan to beef up security in the country's central and northern areas following the 2017 deployment of the U.S. THAAD missile defense system in the southeastern province.