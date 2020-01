Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the promulgation of legislation related to the establishment of an agency outside the prosecution that investigates corruption by high-ranking government officials.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting, President Moon Jae-in called on members to accelerate preparations for the launch of the agency, which is expected to occur around mid-2020.Late last year, the National Assembly passed a related bill, which is one of the prosecutorial reform bills placed on the fast-track.The establishment of the agency, a key election pledge of Moon, is aimed at breaking up the prosecution's monopoly on investigation and indictment powers.