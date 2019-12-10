Top Office: Emphasis on S-N Cooperation Doesn't Signify Change in Importance of US-N. Korea Dialogue

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office says President Moon Jae-in was pledging to promote inter-Korean cooperation while also working toward the success of U.S.-North Korea dialogue when he emphasized the need for stronger Seoul-Pyongyang cooperation in his New Year’s address.A senior top office official told reporters on Tuesday that Moon had earlier unveiled an intention to deepen inter-Korean cooperation during an event marking the start of the new year and had talked about the matter more in detail on Tuesday’s address.The official said the president’s pledge does not mean a change in the importance of successful dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.The official said by such remarks, the president was vowing to seek out areas in which the two Koreas could engage in active cooperation.In his televised New Year’s address, Moon had said it is imperative to find realistic ways to further boost inter-Korean cooperation along with efforts for successful U.S.-North Korea dialogue. He then expressed hope that South and North Korea will work together to create conditions for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit South Korea.