Ruling Party Cites Need for Justice Ministry to Break Away from Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

A ruling Democratic Party lawmaker said that it is necessary for the Justice Ministry to break away from the prosecution.Appearing on a local radio program on Tuesday, Representative Park Ju-min noted that although the Justice Ministry is supposed to oversee the prosecution, some prosecutors have assumed key ministerial posts, leading to the view that the prosecution is controlling the ministry.He added that it has long been considered necessary for the ministry to break away from the prosecution.Regarding the possible replacement of officials who are leading ongoing investigations, Park said that even if they are currently investigating cases, replacements could be appointed if evidence of wrongdoing is discovered.These remarks come amid speculation that new Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae will appoint officials with no prosecutorial backgrounds to key ministerial positions.