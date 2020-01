Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has reiterated its call for the South Korean government's "wise response" to the issue of compensating wartime forced labor victims.In a news conference on Tuesday, Tokyo's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga was asked about the Japanese government's stance on improving ties with Seoul.He said Japan will continue to urge South Korea to give a wise response regarding various issues.The so-called wise response refers to the Korean government correcting the violation of the 1965 bilateral agreement on settling colonial issues.Tokyo is arguing that the South Korean Supreme Court ruling that ordered Japanese firms to compensate forced labor victims is in violation of the agreement.