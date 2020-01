Photo : YONHAP News

Director Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" which became the first ever South Korean film to win a Golden Globe award has also been nominated by the U.S. Writers Guild Awards for best original screenplay.Other films nominated in this category include "1917," "Booksmart," "Knives Out" and "Marriage Story."Nominees for adapted screenplay include "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker" and "Little Women.""Parasite," "1917," "Marriage Story" and "Joker" all won awards at the Golden Globes on Sunday, with "Parasite" named the best foreign language film.The Writers Guild Awards, marking its 72nd edition this year, grants honors in just three categories: original screenplay, adapted screenplay and documentary screenplay.