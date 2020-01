Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister nominee Chung Sye-kyun says he has no intention to run in the presidential election of 2022.Chung made the remark on Tuesday during the National Assembly’s confirmation hearing for him.The former parliamentary speaker and the six-term lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party said if he is confirmed, he will focus all his efforts on economic revitalization and national integration.Asked of his earlier remarks that the Cabinet needs to consist of members of both the ruling and opposition blocs, he said collaborative politics is necessary to do what the public needs, adding he indirectly delivered his intention to President Moon Jae-in.