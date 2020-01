Photo : YONHAP News

The number of cruise passengers traveling to Japan from South Korea has plummeted by nearly 80 percent in the second half of last year amid South Koreans’ protracted boycott of Japanese goods and services over Tokyo’s export curbs.Busan Regional Office of Oceans and Fisheries said on Tuesday that the number of people boarding cruises heading to four Japanese regions from the South Korean port city stood at 222-thousand-840 in the July-December period last year, down 76-point-two percent from the same period a year earlier.Travelers to Tsushima declined by a whopping 84-point-six percent to 88-thousand-300, causing the suspension of most cruises operating between the two regions.The number of cruises passengers to Fukuoka, Shimonoseki and Osaka also plunged by 60 percent or more on-year during the six-month period.