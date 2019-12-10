Conservative Parties, Groups Discuss Alliance to Win General Election

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and other conservative parties and civic groups have gathered together to discuss a possible alliance ahead of the upcoming general election.The gathering held in central Seoul on Tuesday brought together Chung Mi-kyung of the LKP Supreme Council and Chung Byoung-guk of a splinter party from the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party among other figures.Song Bok, the head of the organizing group, argued that 40 percent of South Koreans are right-wing conservatives, 30 percent are leftists and 30 percent are centrists. He said the centrists, however, were closer to center-right, and that conservatives would win elections as long as they remained undivided.On Monday, the LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn formally announced his envisioned plan to form an opposition bloc ahead of the April 15th general election, adding he will work to establish a committee that will invite the participation of anyone who shares his party's political vision.