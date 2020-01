Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang has met with Singapore’s new diplomatic envoy to Seoul.During a Tuesday meeting at his parliamentary office with Singaporean Ambassador to South Korea, Eric Teo Boon Hee, Speaker Moon noted the close, friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries since forming diplomatic ties in 1975. He also called the Southeast Asian city-state a key partner in Seoul’s New Southern Policy.Moon also hoped the two countries will continue cooperation in various areas and thrive together.