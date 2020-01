Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the United States remains hopeful it can have a conversation with North Korea about its denuclearization.Pompeo made the remarks during a news briefing in Washington when asked about Iran and North Korea issues.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"I was here with you all in December some time when there was lots of talk about what might happen at the end of the year. We have not seen that yet. We still remain engaged and hopeful that we can have a conversation about how to get the denuclearization that Chairman Kim promised to President Trump back in 2018."Pompeo's remarks come amid tensions with North Korea following Kim's threat to showcase a "new strategic weapon" in protest of stalled nuclear talks with the U.S.