US Ambassador Expresses Hope S. Korea Will Send Troops to Strait of Hormuz

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris on Tuesday expressed hope Seoul will send troops to help safeguard the Strait of Hormuz amid growing tensions in the Middle East.The ambassador revealed the position in an interview with KBS, noting the Middle East is a source for much of South Korea's energy.The comments echo other U.S. officials who have called on U.S. allies to contribute to maritime security operations in the region, citing that 20 percent of the world's oil trade and more than 70 percent of South Korea's oil imports run through the narrow Strait of Hormuz.Regarding defense cost-sharing talks between Seoul and Washington, Harris said the two sides are at the final stage of their negotiations.The ambassador said that he will have to see what the outcome is next week, but the chief of the U.S. negotiation team is optimistic.The two sides are set to hold a sixth round of talks next week in Washington.