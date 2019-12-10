Trump Reaffirms Commitment to N. Korea Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly reaffirmed his commitment to achieving North Korea's denuclearization in a letter to South Korea's new ambassador to Washington.The South Korean Embassy in the U.S. said in a news release on Tuesday that Trump wrote the correspondence on Monday in response to Ambassador Lee Soo-hyuck's letter accompanying his credentials.The embassy said that Trump reaffirmed the commitment of South Korea and the U.S. to achieve the joint goal of North Korea's final, fully verified denuclearization.Trump reportedly expressed hope that South Korea-U.S. economic cooperation and relations will deepen with the implementation of the 2019 revised free trade agreement.The embassy said that President Trump said Ambassador Lee's appointment demonstrates the resilience of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Trump reportedly hailed the alliance as a "linchpin" of regional peace and security, and noted the development of the bilateral relationship into a global partnership.