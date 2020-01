Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office on Tuesday denied a media report that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit South Korea in March.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung told reporters in a text message that nothing has been decided and consultation is under way between the two nations on Xi's visit.A senior presidential official told reporters the same day that Xi's visit is almost definitive although the two sides need final coordination on the dates.The presidential office said last month that Xi is "almost certain" to visit South Korea in the first half of this year.President Moon Jae-in invited Xi to visit the South in the near future during summit talks in Beijing last month. The trip would be Xi's first in some six years and the first since Moon became president in 2017.