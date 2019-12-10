Constitutional Court Rejects Petition on Minimum Wage Hikes

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the minimum wage increases in the past two years did not violate businesses' management and property rights.The court said on Wednesday that it rejected a petition filed by an association of small businesses over the Employment and Labor Ministry's hikes of the minimum wage in 2018 and 2019.The minimum wage increased by 16-point-four percent on-year in 2018 and another ten-point-nine percent the next year to eight-thousand-350 won.The association claimed that the ministry raised the wage at a rate three times higher than previous years and thus impaired businesses' property rights and corporate management in violation of the Constitution.Though the court acknowledged that the increase rates in 2018 and 2019 were higher than in previous years, it dismissed the petition, saying it's hard to acknowledge the hikes were set completely irrationally.The court also said that the wage increases help guarantee a more humane way of living for workers and enhance the quality of labor, adding the hikes' impact on public benefits are no less significant than those on private benefits.