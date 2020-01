Photo : YONHAP News

Iran has launched attacks on two Iraqi bases that house U.S. troops days after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian military commander.Iranian state television said Tehran retaliated against the killing of Qassem Soleimani by launching more than a dozen ballistic missiles at the Ain al-Asad and Erbil bases on Tuesday.The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed the reports.In a statement carried by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned U.S. allies against joining attacks on Iran.The attacks came after a U.S. air strike in Iraq last Friday killed Soleimani, the head of the Guard.The missile strikes were reportedly carried out hours after his remains were returned to his hometown for burial.