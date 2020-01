Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has no immediate plans to evacuate South Korean nationals from Iraq following Iran's missile attacks on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops.An official at the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday the latest attacks are unlikely putting South Korean companies in Iraq at immediate risk as the bases are more than 150 kilometers away from where the companies are stationed.The official said the government is keeping tabs on the situation and plans to enforce step-by-step measures when necessary.Most of the approximately 16-hundred South Koreans in Iraq are employees of South Korean firms building projects such as the Karbala refinery and Bismayah New City.