Rival Camps Mixed on Adopting Confirmation Hearing Report on Prime Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

The second and final day of the confirmation hearing for prime minister nominee Chung Sye-kyun is being held Wednesday.Rival camp lawmakers will seek to adopt a confirmation hearing report on Chung within three days after the hearing ends.The ruling Democratic Party is aiming to adopt the report and pass a motion approving Chung’s nomination during a plenary session next Monday.The minor Justice Party has voiced the need to adopt the confirmation hearing report on Wednesday, saying Chung is fit for the post.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), on the other hand, demonstrated a reserved stance on adopting the hearing report, saying it would assess whether Chung is the right figure for the job after the hearing is over.The LKP and a new minor conservative party tentatively named the New Conservative Party have said that Chung becoming prime minister would violate the spirit of the separation of powers as Chung is a former National Assembly speaker.Unlike other members of the Cabinet, the prime minister nominee must receive parliamentary approval in order to be appointed.