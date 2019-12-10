Prosecution Personnel Committee Convenes Meeting to Review Senior-Level Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry's prosecution personnel committee on Wednesday convened a meeting to decide on the reshuffling of senior prosecutors.The meeting comes a day after Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae met with Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl. The two reportedly did not discuss personnel issues.While the justice minister is legally required to listen to the prosecutor general's opinion about personnel decisions, the fact that the committee convened a meeting so quickly indicates that Choo may not take much of Yoon's thoughts into account.The ministry, meanwhile, is reportedly in the process of listening to Yoon's opinions, although it declined to elaborate further.Several high-level prosecutors, including heads of prosecutors' offices, will likely be replaced, and there's speculation over whether prosecutors involved in ongoing probes targeting ruling camp figures may be replaced as well.