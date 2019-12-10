Gov't Closely Sharing Intelligence with US on Iran's Missile Attacks

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry says it is closely sharing intelligence with the U.S. Department of Defense on the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s attack on two Iraqi bases that house U.S. troops.A ministry official on Wednesday confirmed they are keeping a close eye on any related developments.The ministry and Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff are said to have ordered South Korean troops deployed in the Middle East, including the Akh Unit in the United Arab Emirates and the Dongmyeong Unit in Lebanon, to strengthen safety measures for unit forces.The government is also determining what kinds of support may be needed to protect Koreans residing in the Middle East and how to transport them in the event of contingency.One military source said the military is ready to immediately execute duties once the government reaches a decision.As of early January, more than one-thousand-500 South Koreans are estimated to be living in Iraq, mostly workers taking part in a large construction projects in Karbala and Bismayah. Both cities are located in central Iraq, far from the bases in Ain al-Asad and Erbil that were attacked early Wednesday.