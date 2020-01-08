Seoul Asked to Join US Campaign amid Looming War against Iran

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Iran has fired missiles at American forces in Iraq in retaliation over the killing of its top general last week. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it launched the attack and warned the U.S. and its allies against taking future military action against Iran. Washington, meanwhile, is pressing Seoul to send troops to the Strait of Hormuz off Iran's southern coast.Kim Bum-soo wraps up the situation.Report:[Sound bite: Iranian state TV IRIB footage purportedly showing projectile launches towards Iraq (Jan. 8)]Iran has launched retaliatory attacks against the U.S. for last week’s killing of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.Iranian state television aired video footage Wednesday that purportedly showed a series of missiles and rockets being fired towards Iraqi bases housing American troops.[Sound bite: User-generated content (Jan. 8, Ain al-Asad, Iraqi Anbar province)]Various explosions with man saying in Arabic: "The second one is coming... the third... there is no God but Allah... guys take cover. There is no God but Allah... These are targeting the Americans...."Additional video footage from Iraq suggested American targets were hit. The Pentagon confirmed "more than a dozen ballistic missiles" were launched at Ain al-Asad and Erbil air bases hosting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq, however, no immediate casualties were reported.Iran’s Revolutionary Guard also issued a statement warning the U.S. and its allies not to retaliate against the attack.Amid heightening geopolitical tensions, the U.S. has been pressuring Seoul to join its campaign against Iran.In an exclusive interview with KBS just a day before the attacks, U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said he hopes Seoul will send troops to help safeguard the Strait of Hormuz, off Iran's southern coast.[Sound bite: U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris]"We are asking Korea to consider helping in the Strait of Hormuz, in the Persian Gulf area. I believe, especially as a former naval officer, that it is in the interest of all nations to support freedom of the seas and freedom of navigation on the high seas. And I believe that Korea, who gets so much of your energy from the Middle East, this is a particularly important concept for the Republic. So I would hope that Korea will send forces out there. I know that the government is considering it and I think that’s important and we appreciate that."After Washington pulled out of the 2015 nuclear accord it and other powers had signed with Tehran and rolled out sanctions against the Middle Eastern state, Iran threatened to restrict the Strait of Hormuz in protest.Thirty-three kilometers at its narrowest point, the strait is a key oil shipping route from the Persian Gulf.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that no decision has been made on South Korean involvement in U.S.-led efforts in the region.Officials said an inter-agency review was under way in consideration of various aspects, including the need to protect South Korean ships and nationals passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as contributing to international security.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.