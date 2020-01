Photo : YONHAP News

Construction industry sources say there are some 13-hundred South Koreans working on construction projects in Iraq.According to the industry on Wednesday, one-thousand-381 employees from 15 construction firms, including Hyundai, Hanwha and Daewoo Engineering & Construction are currently working in the Middle Eastern country.That includes some 660 workers building an oil refinery in Karbala in central Iraq and roughly 390 constructing a new city in Bismayah.There have been no reports of damage at the construction sites, which are located far from the Ain al-Asad and Erbil military bases that were attacked Wednesday by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.South Korean firms carrying out construction projects in Iraq are operating emergency measures teams to be prepared for any contingencies.