S. Korean Golfer Ko Jin-young Named 2019 Player of the Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The world's number one female golfer Ko Jin-young was named the Golf Writers Association of America's(GWAA) 2019 LPGA Tour Player of the Year.The GWAA announced on Wednesday that the 24-year-old South Korean received the highest number of votes in its secret ballot, with American Nelly Korda trailing behind.Ko, in just her second season on the LPGA Tour, won four times last year to top the world rankings, including two majors, the ANA Inspiration and Evian Championship.Posting 12 top-ten finishes, Ko's 69-point-052 average was the second-lowest mark in LPGA history behind Annika Sorenstam's record 68-point-697 achieved in 2002.On the men's side, world number one Brooks Koepka from the U.S. won his second consecutive Player of the Year award, while fellow American Scott McCarron received the honor on the PGA Tour Champions.The winners will receive their awards at an annual dinner hosted by the GWAA on April eighth on the eve of the opening round of the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club.