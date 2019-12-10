[Exclusive] US Ambassador Urges S. Korea to Send Troops to Strait of Hormuz

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Amid signs of looming war in the Middle East, the U.S. Ambassador to South Korea is pressing Seoul to join a U.S. campaign against Iran and send troops to the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The ambassador revealed the U.S. position in an exclusive interview with KBS during which he also discussed North Korea among other key issues.Albert Kim has the details.Report: U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris says he hopes that Seoul will send troops to help safeguard the Strait of Hormuz amid growing tensions with Iran.[Sound bite: US Ambassador to S. Korea Harry Harris]"Well, let me begin by saying that we’re not demanding that Korea do anything. We are asking Korea to consider helping in the Strait of Hormuz, in the Persian Gulf area."In an exclusive interview with KBS on Tuesday, Harris highlighted that sending troops to the region would be in South Korea's best interest.[Sound bite: US Ambassador to S. Korea Harry Harris]"I believe, especially as a former naval officer, that it is in the interest of all nations to support freedom of the seas and freedom of navigation on the high seas. And I believe that Korea, who gets so much of your energy from the Middle East, this is a particularly important concept for the Republic."Amid escalating tensions with the U.S., Iran threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which crude oil is shipped out of the Persian Gulf.With regard to North Korea, Harris noted diplomacy is still a viable option, adding the South Korea-U.S. alliance is ready to defend against any provocation.[Sound bite: US Ambassador to S. Korea Harry Harris](Reporter: If North Korea crosses the red line like launching ICBM, what will [the] United States do? What’s your plan?)"Rather than telegraph what we would do in a hypothetical situation I would prefer to simply state that we, again the U.S. and Korean forces, are ready for any eventuality. As Secretary Esper, the Secretary of Defense, himself said, that we have to be ready. And we are ready to fight tonight, if need be."He said now is not the time to relax sanctions, saying the pressure brought North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table in the first place and will bring them back to dialogue.Albert Kim, KBS World Radio News