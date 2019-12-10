Menu Content

S. Korea's Prosecution Demands 23-Year Sentence for Ex-Pres. Lee on Corruption Charges

Write: 2020-01-08 15:27:04Update: 2020-01-08 15:36:47

S. Korea's Prosecution Demands 23-Year Sentence for Ex-Pres. Lee on Corruption Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Wednesday demanded a 23-year prison sentence for former President Lee Myung-bak on embezzlement and bribery charges.

During an appellate trial, the prosecution sought a 17-year prison sentence, 25 billion won in fines and a forfeiture of 16-point-three billion won on the bribery charges, while seeking an additional six years in prison and seven billion won in fines on embezzlement and other charges.

The prosecution said the defendant damaged the value of the constitution by abusing the power he received from the public, adding the 15-year sentence ordered by a lower court is not harsh enough considering the severity of the crimes.

Lee is accused of embezzling 34-point-nine billion won from DAS, an auto parts company where he is the de facto owner, and accepting eleven-point-nine billion won from Samsung Electronics in the form of retaining fees for DAS.

Samsung allegedly sought a presidential pardon for Samsung Group Chair Lee Kun-hee, who was jailed for tax evasion, when it paid the money. 

Last March, Lee was released on a one-billion-won bail.
