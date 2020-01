Photo : YONHAP News

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake was reported near a nuclear power plant in Iran, amid growing tensions between the Middle East country and the United States.According to the U.S. Geological Survey(USGS), the temblor struck 10 kilometers southeast of Borazjan in Iran's southern Bushehr Province, Wednesday morning local time.Reports said the quake was likely a natural event and not related to nuclear experiments that have been banned in Iran under international sanctions. A similar earthquake shook the region a month ago.In the predawn hours Wednesday, Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces, calling it the beginning of a promised retaliation over last week's killing of a top Iranian military commander in Iraq.