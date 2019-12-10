Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

LG Expects Poor Q4 Earnings Due to Sluggish Smartphone Business

Write: 2020-01-08 16:43:16Update: 2020-01-08 16:47:19

LG Expects Poor Q4 Earnings Due to Sluggish Smartphone Business

Photo : YONHAP News

LG Electronics on Wednesday said it estimated lower-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of last year due to expanded losses in its smartphone division.

In an earnings guidance, the South Korean electronics maker said it expects 98-point-six billion won in operating income for the October to December period, a 30-point-three percent on-year increase but far below the industry forecast of 250 billion won.

The company's sales are expected to have been some 16-point-one trillion won during the same period, up one-point-eight percent on-year.

Overall sales for 2019 are estimated to have increased one-point-six percent on-year to 62-point-three trillion won, breaking the 61-point-four trillion won mark from 2017.

LG Electronics' operating profit dropped ten percent on-year to two-point-43 trillion won.

Analysts estimate its mobile division recorded an operating loss of nearly 300 billion won in the fourth quarter.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >