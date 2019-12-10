Menu Content

S. Korea Reports Similar Case of Mysterious Pneumonia Outbreak in China

Write: 2020-01-08 17:52:31Update: 2020-01-08 19:05:09

Photo : KBS

South Korean health authorities have reported a suspicious case of pneumonia following the outbreak of a similar viral illness that infected dozens in central China. 

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday that a 36-year-old woman with Chinese nationality had been quarantined for further inspection and treatment after showing symptoms similar to ailments reported among patients in China hit by a mysterious pneumonia. 

The person was known to have visited the Chinese city of Wuhan less than two weeks before developing the questionable symptoms. She is currently being treated at Seoul National University Hospital in Bundang, Gyeonggi Province and is said to be in stable condition. 

This is the first time a person in South Korea reported such symptoms.  

Nearly 60 people in China have contracted the pneumonia-like illness in Wuhan in recent weeks. Chinese authorities said the unidentified illness is not severe acute respiratory syndrome(SARS).
