Photo : YONHAP News

The government has launched a fresh round of crackdowns on irregular property transactions as part of efforts to stabilize the real estate market.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Wednesday that a joint inspection with other related government agencies will be carried out until the end of next month to detect illicit housing transactions.The previous joint inspection was held last year.Once the latest inspection is complete, the government plans to mobilize an inspection team that will be in place for the continuous monitoring of such practices, including transfers among family members aimed at evading taxation.President Moon Jae-in’s chief policy secretary Kim Sang-jo said on a local radio channel program earlier in the day that stabilizing the real estate market is the Moon administration’s top priority.