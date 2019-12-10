Justice Ministry, Prosecution Clash over Planned Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry and the prosecution have clashed over a scheduled reshuffle of senior prosecutors.The ministry, led by new Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, is seeking a swift reorganization and asked the prosecution to give its opinions on the matter by Wednesday afternoon.The justice minister is legally required to listen to the prosecutor general's opinions in advance before making personnel decisions.The prosecution, however, resisted the request and called on the ministry to first hand over a list of nominees, arguing that it cannot adequately express views without knowing who will likely be subject to the changes.The ministry publicly asked Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl later in the day to comply with its call, noting that Minister Choo has set aside all her other schedules to complete the reshuffle.The apparent tension between the two sides comes as Minister Choo has vowed to push ahead with the task of prosecution reform left incomplete by her predecessor Cho Kuk.Earlier in the day, the ministry’s prosecution personnel committee convened a meeting to speed up the planned reshuffle.