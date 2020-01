Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has held a series of video conferences with Seoul’s top diplomatic envoys in the Middle East to get a grasp on the developing situations in the region amid heightened tension between the U.S. and Iran.Kang on Wednesday was briefed by the officials on the safety and conditions of South Korean nationals and companies in Iran, Iraq, Israel and other areas in the region. She requested they put in place an around-the-clock response system and review every possible issue that could affect the South Korea public and military.The minister also ordered stronger safety measures for South Korean forces deployed in the region, including the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon.A contingency plan on the possible evacuation of South Koreans from the affected areas was also known to be discussed.