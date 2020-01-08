Trump Announces More Sanctions on Iran, but Says US Ready to 'Embrace Peace'

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose "powerful" sanctions against Iran in response to recent attacks directed at U.S. troops in Iraq, but said Washington does not seek war with Tehran.The remarks came Wednesday in a televised address after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops in the early hours of the morning.Trump said there were no American casualties from the strikes, which came in retaliation for last week's killing of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone.Trump said that Iran appears to be standing down and that no American or Iraqi lives were lost because of precautions taken, the dispersal of forces and an early warning system that worked very well.While reaffirming the legitimacy of Soleimani's killing, Trump said the U.S. will immediately impose additional economic sanctions on the Iranian regime as Washington continues to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression.Trump stressed the power of the U.S. military but said that his administration did not seek conflict, adding the U.S. is ready to "embrace peace" with all who seek it.He also urged Britain, Germany, France, Russia and China to join the U.S. in abandoning the 2015 nuclear deal signed with Iran and work together to reach a deal with Tehran that would make the world a safer and more peaceful place.