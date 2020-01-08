Justice Ministry Replaces Senior Prosecutors Leading Probes into High-profile Scandals

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry on Wednesday replaced senior prosecutors who have led investigations into high-profile political scandals involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and some presidential officials.The ministry announced the surprise move in a press release days after Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae took office.The personnel shake-up, affecting 32 senior posts at the prosecution office, saw the transfer of Prosecutor General Youn Seok-youl's key lieutenants to provincial and less important positions.Han Dong-hoon, the head of the anti-corruption department who was looking into corruption allegations surrounding former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, was assigned to the number two post in the High Prosecutors Office in the southern port city of Busan.Park Chan-ho, who had been in charge of probes into allegations that the presidential office helped President Moon Jae-in's close friend win the 2018 mayoral election in Ulsan, was sent to the prosecutor's office on Jeju Island.