Arrest Warrants Rejected for Former Coast Guard Officials in Sewol Probe

A local court on Thursday rejected arrest warrants for former Coast Guard officials for their alleged mishandling of the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking that killed more than 300 people.The Seoul Central District Court dismissed the prosecution's request to arrest then Coast Guard chief Kim Suk-kyoon as well as five other key officials, including those who supervised the western coastal unit and the southwestern port city of Mokpo.The prosecutors filed for arrest warrants for the former officials earlier this week for causing the deaths of 303 passengers and injuries to 142 others by failing to inform Sewol ferry passengers to evacuate the sinking ship and provide necessary means for their rescue on April 16, 2014.The court, however, dismissed the warrant request, saying that it is difficult to acknowledge concerns that the suspects may flee or destroy evidence.It marked the first time prosecutors sought detainment of the former officials since a special unit tasked with the probe was launched 50 days ago.