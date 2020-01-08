National Assembly to Pass 180 Bills on People's Livelihoods Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will hold a plenary session at 2 p.m. Thursday to vote on about 180 bills related to people's livelihoods after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) withdrew a filibuster on the bills.The 177 bills include legislation aimed at a systematic pursuit of youth policy and increasing the unit period for the flexible work hour system to six months.After the bills pass parliament, the ruling Democratic Party is expected to seek the passage of fast-tracked bills on prosecutorial reform and kindergarten management.If the revision to the criminal procedure code is put to a vote, the LKP is likely to use a filibuster to block its passage.The rival parties plan to hold a legislation and judiciary committee meeting in the morning to pass bills on state pensions and privacy and credit information protection laws and send them to the plenary session.