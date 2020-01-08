Menu Content

Rival Parties Give Mixed Responses to Reshuffle of Senior Prosecutors

Rival parties gave mixed reactions to the Justice Ministry's replacement of senior prosecutors who have led probes into high-profile scandals involving former and current presidential officials. 

The ruling Democratic Party on Wednesday welcomed the personnel shakeup, assessing it as a "proper" reshuffle reflecting a will to reform the prosecution.

The party then criticized the prosecution over its conflicts with the ministry on the shakeup, saying that the prosecution's "inappropriate" attitude demonstrates once again the need to push for reform.

However, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) condemned the reshuffle and claimed that Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae could face charges of abuse of power.

LKP spokesperson Jun Hee-kyung said that the reshuffle is tantamount to an order by the presidential office that prosecutors stop investigations into crimes involving the top office.
