Photo : YONHAP News

Two rockets reportedly landed inside Baghdad's Green Zone late Wednesday night, less than a day after Iran attacked two Iraqi bases.According to Reuters, the Iraqi military said that two Katyusha rockets fell inside the heavily fortified zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions.AFP also quoted multiple sources as saying that the zone was under rocket attack.There have been multiple rocket attacks against the Green Zone in recent months.The latest comes after Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops earlier on Wednesday in response to the killing of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani last week.