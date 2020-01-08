Top Security Officials from S. Korea, US, Japan Meet to Discuss N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Top security officials of South Korea, the United States and Japan held talks in Washington to discuss recent developments involving North Korea.South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday met with his respective U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Robert O'Brien and Shigeru Kitamura, at the White House.Chung also held separate talks with O'Brien.While details of the trilateral meeting weren't released, it came following Pyongyang's recent threats to take "shocking" action against Washington and showcase a "new strategic weapon" amid a deadlock in the two sides' denuclearization talks.Possible deployment of South Korean troops to participate in the U.S.-led military campaign in the Strait of Hormuz may have been discussed as well. Seoul has taken a cautious approach to the matter amid aggravated tensions between the U.S. and Iran.The U.S. and its two allies are also expected to have reaffirmed the need for their security cooperation against the North's threats following Seoul and Tokyo's months-long trade row that nearly led to the termination of their military intelligence sharing pact.