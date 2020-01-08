S. Korea's Top Court Remands 2-Year Sentence against Ex-Prosecutor on Power Abuse Case

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top court has remanded a lower court ruling that found a former senior prosecutor guilty of unfairly disadvantaging a female junior prosecutor after she raised sexual misconduct allegations against him.The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected and remanded the two-year prison sentence for Ahn Tae-geun on charges of abuse of authority and obstruction of the exercise of rights.The top court said it's difficult to consider the facts put forth by the prosecution as being accordant with such charges.The former chief of criminal affairs at the Justice Ministry in charge of the prosecution's personnel appointments was indicted in 2018 for unfairly influencing the relegation of prosecutor Seo Ji-hyeon three years earlier.Seo previously accused Ahn of sexually harassing her, and her claims played a significant role in launching the "MeToo" movement in South Korea.While Ahn denied the allegations, both the lower and appeals courts had acknowledged the charges and issued the two-year sentence.