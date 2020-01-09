Seoul in Dilemma as Trump Touts Coalition against Iran

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump will not wage full-scale war with Iran but threatened to impose "powerful" sanctions in response to recent attacks directed at American troops in Iraq. As Trump announced his position, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha acknowledged Seoul's dilemma between its U.S. ally and its Middle Eastern economic partner.Kim Bum-soo wraps up the latest.Report:[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"No American or Iraqi lives were lost... "The U.S. has opted not to engage in additional military action against Iran. It will instead increase sanctions on Tehran.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior."U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his position in a national address Wednesday following Iranian missile attacks on American forces stationed in Iraq.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"Finally, to the people and leaders of Iran, we want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve, one of prosperity at home in harmony with the nations of the world. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it."The Iranian attacks came in response to the U.S.' lethal drone strike on Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.While de-escalating tensions, Trump also urged Britain, Germany, France, Russia and China to join the U.S. in abandoning the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reach a new accord with Tehran.Pressure remains on South Korea as well. Washington has asked Seoul to send forces to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Iran threatened to close amid the increasing tensions with the U.S.Speaking to the parliamentary foreign affairs committee on Thursday, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha noted that Seoul-Tehran relations are important, too.[Sound bite: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Korean)]"I believe that in terms of political analysis and bilateral relations with Middle Eastern countries, the U.S. and our positions are not necessarily the same. We have had economic relations with Iran for a long time, and even now efforts continue in humanitarian assistance, education and other areas."She said South Korea has not yet made a decision on the matter.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.