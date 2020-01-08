US Stresses Sanctions Following Moon's Inter-Korean Coop. Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The Voice of America(VOA) says the U.S. has underlined the need for South Korea to observe its obligations as a member of the United Nations to implement sanctions against North Korea.The VOA quoted a U.S. State Department official as saying on Wednesday that “all UN member states are required to implement UN Security Council sanctions resolutions, and we expect them all to continue doing so.”The official made the remarks after being asked whether Washington supports Seoul’s plans for inter-Korean cooperation unveiled by President Moon Jae-in in his New Year’s address earlier on Tuesday.On whether Washington believes resuming operations at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and tours at Mount Geumgang will boost denuclearization efforts, the official said the U.S. and South Korea coordinate closely on efforts related to the North.He added that Washington and Seoul “mutually work to ensure that UN sanctions are fully implemented,” apparently underlining that sanctions enforcement against the North is a priority.In an interview with KBS on Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said he believes progress in inter-Korean ties should go hand in hand with headway in denuclearizing the North.On these remarks, the Unification Ministry had said that the main player when it comes to Korean Peninsula affairs is South Korea.