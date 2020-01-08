Foreign Ministry Maintaining an Around-the-Clock Emergency System for Middle East

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry says it will maintain an around-the-clock emergency response system for the Middle East in the wake of rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said before the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Thursday that there have been no reports of South Korean casualties in Iraq.Seoul has prohibited South Koreans from traveling to Iraq unless special authorization is granted. There are some 16-hundred South Koreans currently in the country, with most being employees of large construction companies working on projects in Karbala and Bismayah.Kang said the government has assessed that there is no need for the Koreans to withdraw from Iraq given that they are residing in areas that don’t fall under regions that could be targeted by pro-Iran forces.She said the government will keep a close eye on the region and also devise plans for possible withdrawal.On North Korean leader Kim Jong-un holding a meeting of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party instead of delivering a New Year’s address this year, Kang said there was no mention of the “new path” Kim had vowed to take if Washington fails to meet his deadline to soften its stance over denuclearization.Kang said, however, that in the committee meeting, the North Korean leader made clear that he rejects the current method of dialogue with the U.S. and will strengthen his country’s defense capabilities.