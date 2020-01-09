Justice Ministry Carries Out Major Reshuffle of State Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In what is widely considered a warning to the prosecution regarding its investigations into high-level figures from the ruling camp, the Justice Ministry carried out a major reshuffle of the state agency, replacing most of Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl's key lieutenants.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: The Justice Ministry on Wednesday announced personnel appointments of 32 senior prosecutors effective next Monday, including replacements of those leading ongoing probes involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and a number of ruling camp figures.The surprise move came at around 7:30 p.m. following a tug-of-war that lasted hours between the ministry and the prosecution over Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae listening to Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl's opinion on the appointments before they are finalized, a process required by law.With Yoon opting to spurn the meeting, most of his key lieutenants were relegated to provincial and less important positions, such as Han Dong-hoon, the head of the anti-corruption department, and Park Chan-ho, the head of the public investigation department.Han, who is leading corruption investigations into former minister Cho and his family as well as a probe into the top office's alleged suspension of a bribery inspection of former Busan Vice Mayor Yoo Jae-soo, was assigned to the deputy post of the Busan District Prosecutors' Office.Park, who is leading a probe into alleged top office meddling in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election, was named the head of the Jeju District Prosecutors' Office.Bae Seong-beom, the head of the Seoul District Prosecutors' Office who has been overseeing the probes involving Cho's family, was promoted to head the Institute of Justice, although the appointment is considered more of a demotion.Lee Seong-yun, the incumbent chief of the Justice Ministry's criminal affairs bureau and former colleague of President Moon Jae-in during the Roh Moo-hyun administration, will succeed Bae.Shim Jae-cheol, a former member of Minister Choo's confirmation hearing preparatory team, will lead the anti-corruption unit.While the ministry said the latest reshuffle included many outstanding prosecutors who have handled human rights and livelihood cases that have been out of the limelight, the moves are widely considered to be a warning message to the prosecution from Justice Minister Choo.Tensions have been escalating between the state investigative agency and the presidential office as probes into Cho and ruling camp figures were viewed as the prosecution's way of objecting to Moon's reform drive.The presidential office, which has said previously that the president holds the right to make high-level personnel appointments, has not issued a formal statement regarding the latest reshuffle.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.