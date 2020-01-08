Menu Content

Justice Minister Says Prosecutor General Disobeyed Orders to Give Personnel Input

Write: 2020-01-09 14:17:39Update: 2020-01-09 14:32:40

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae said Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl had disobeyed an order to give his input in person regarding the latest reshuffle of the prosecution.

At a parliamentary committee meeting on Thursday, Choo said Yoon repeatedly refused to visit her at the ministry, adding she had also given orders the day before the ministry's prosecution personnel committee convened a meeting on the appointments Wednesday morning.

Local media earlier reported that Choo asked to see Yoon just 30 minutes before the committee meeting began.

The minister said she waited six hours for the chief prosecutor to share his thoughts even after the committee meeting ended, but that Yoon demanded the ministry's appointment plans be brought to a place other than the ministry.

Choo denied allegations that she had never planned on taking Yoon's opinions into account.

The minister, meanwhile, said she believes that the latest reshuffle has been fair and balanced.
