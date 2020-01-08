Menu Content

FM Kang: S. Korea, US Cannot Always be on Same Page Regarding Strait of Hormuz

FM Kang: S. Korea, US Cannot Always be on Same Page Regarding Strait of Hormuz

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says South Korea and the U.S. cannot always be on the same page when it comes to the matter of deploying forces to the Strait of Hormuz. 

Kang made the remarks Thursday during a full session of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee. 

She said top priority must be placed on the safety of South Korean people, businesses and ships in the Middle East, stressing that no decision has been made on deploying South Korean forces to the Strait of Hormuz. 

The minister said South Korea has long had economic ties with Iran and is currently working with the country on humanitarian support, education and other sectors.

On U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris requesting Seoul to consider sending forces to the strait, Kang said she will soon meet with her U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo and will likely discuss the matter then.
